Listen: Charlotte Devaney - 'Boogie' (feat. Aliki)

Charlotte Devaney is living the dream.

As a DJ and producer she's been able to travel the world, playing some enormous clubs in the process.

Voted in the best DJ category at the 2020 Urban Music Awards, she's continually in demand, a true fan favourite.

New single 'Boogie' is out now, and it pits her larger than life house colours against a soulful finish.

A full collaboration with R&B vocalist Aliki, 'Boogie' charges out on to the dancefloor, this no-holds-barred system rinse out.

Held in check by Aliki's vocal subtleties, it pushes Charlotte Devaney's work into a new area.

Tune in now.

