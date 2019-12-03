Listen: Charlotte Day Wilson - 'Mountains'

Toronto's Charlotte Day Wilson has shared her divine new single 'Mountains' - tune in now.

The songwriter is continually seeking out new challenges, a noted collaborator who has worked with everyone from vital R&B sparks through to avant jazz heroes.

The 26 year old artist took part in Los Angeles' inaugural Songs From Scratch Creator Camp earlier this year, and it was here that the first sketch for 'Mountains' arose.

Continually whittling down the track, Charlotte brought it into focus, with D'Mile on additional production and background vocals from Daniel Caesar.

Out now on Charlotte's own imprint Stone Woman Music, it's a subtle but effective return, one that shows her blossoming maturity and creative control.

Following her instincts, Charlotte Day Wilson seems able to climb a few 'Mountains' of her very own.

Tune in now.

