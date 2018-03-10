Listen: Charli XCX x Troye Sivan - '1999'

Charli XCX and Troye Sivan link on new single '1999'.

Charli XCX enjoyed a stellar 2017, releasing her 'Pop 2' mixtape and the drool-inducing video for 'Boys'.

Returning with '1999', the UK artist has teamed up with Troye Sivan for a pop blockbuster.

Teased on socials, it's had an explosive impact - deliriously catchy, it comes complete with a Matrix-referencing press image.

Sobering facts: Charli XCX was only seven years old in 1999... Troye Sivan, meanwhile, was only four.

Check out '1999' below.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.