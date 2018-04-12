Listen: Cautious Clay - 'Reasons'

Cautious Clay has shared his striking new single 'Reasons' - tune in now.

The emerging artist seems to be everywhere right now, working with some of the most talented acts around.

New single 'Reasons' is now exception. Emerging from a highly individual place, it is augmented by elements from Tobias Jesso Jr. and Hudson Mohawke.

The songwriting is finely honed, carefully nuanced, with Cautious Clay's originality coming to the fore.

Tune in now.

Catch Cautious Clay at his debut London show in Hoxton Bar & Kitchen on February 20th

