Listen: Cautious Clay - 'Crowned'

Highly rated New Yorker Cautious Clay has shared superb new track 'Crowned'.

Stamping out his identity on two stellar EPs - 'RESONANCE' and 'Blood Type' - Cautious Clay is moving with increased confidence.

Relishing each new song, each new idea, his work melds elements of soul and R&B with some deliciously unexpected, future-driven elements.

Recently selling out New York's Bowery Ballroom, a track from the 'Blood Type' EP soundtracked the high profile season premiere of HBO's acclaimed drama Insecure.

The time is right, then, for something new. Online now, 'Crowned' rolls on that rare groove bassline, the pirouetting guitar lines matching fusion tendencies against Clay's tight-knit songwriting.

It's a superb package, a stellar return, and you can tune in below.

