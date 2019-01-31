Listen: Carla dal Forno - 'Fever Walk'

Carla dal Forno has shared brooding new song 'Fever Walk'.

The producer is currently splitting time between her online radio show and working at key London record shop Low Company, with her new single - the first in 12 months - dropping later this week.

Out shortly, 'So Much Better' showcases Carla dal Forno's twisting word play, the biting lyrics turning against the barbed electronics.

On the flip, you can find the dubby effects of the entirely instrumental 'Fever Walk', whose sparse template echoes her low key Top Of The Pops cassette release last year.

Using acoustic drums, Carla dal Forno's 'Fever Walk' is an unsettling fusion of the organic and the digital, with a slightly ominous air.

Tune in now.

