Listen: Caleb Landry Jones - 'All I Am in You / The Big Worm'

Actor and musician Caleb Landry Jones has shared his sprawling new piece 'All I Am in You / The Big Worm'.

A noted thespian, Caleb Landry Jones has signed to Sacred Bones, with the cult Brooklyn imprint charged with releasing his debut album.

'The Mother Stone' will land on May 1st, a work of near total artistic freedom, bowling past genre barriers.

Free-thinking psychedelia, the record is trailed by 'All I Am in You / The Big Worm' and it's an engrossing piece of tripped out audio.

Says Caleb:

"The beat was inspired by Dale Hawkins' 'Susie-Q'. The first time I'd heard that pattern before..."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Jacqueline Castel

