Listen: Caleb Kunle - 'Call Me Mad'

Caleb Kunle is something special.

Born in Lagos before being brought up in rural Ireland, the dichotomous nature of these surroundings seemed to push him inwards.

Musical from a young age, songwriting became a means to express his feelings, to expose the inner workings of his soul.

Debut EP 'Eden' was a remarkable achievement, firmly placing Caleb's work on the map.

Jazz-leaning soul with a rare sense of innocence, there's a purity of emotion to his songwriting that is quietly overwhelming.

New EP 'Rose Hertz' is incoming - order it HERE - and it's something Caleb bills "a tranquil ode to the journey called love."

"Using the themes of the Greek types of love each song tells a story of the multiple stages of love and relationships. Beginning in self love, the character then covets someone and chases their love, the love is reciprocated but as the cycle continues the character is forced to introspect deeper into attachment."

New song 'Call Me Mad' is an entrance point into the EP, and those mellifluous flute lines mirrors the sheer effervescence of Caleb's vocal.

There's a hint of Arthur Russell in the production - perhaps it's the reverb - but truly, this is a sound of his own.

Tune in now.

 

Caleb Kunle
-

