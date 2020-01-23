Listen: Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard - '30,000 Megabucks'

Welsh four-piece Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard hit back with new single '30,000 Megabucks'.

The band are lining up a special streaming event for fans, and their new single taps into that nascent live energy.

Written on the road with Clash faves Our Girl, new single '30,000 Megabucks' is a deliriously unkempt indie rock jammer with a heart of gold.

It's fun, too, but deep down there's a serious point - don't mess around with record labels, kids, or at least get a lawyer on board first.

Frontman Tom Rees explains: “‘30,000 Megabucks’ was inspired by a seemingly ridiculous but very real request from an old publishing agency that I was with, who wanted £30,000 to release me from the deal. It all turned out fine in the end, but back then I was so furious that I decided to put pen to paper to ‘take down the man’ as it were.”

“The ‘Mega’ element comes from the total amount of nuclear bombing power required to completely devastate all human life on planet Earth, which is 30,000 megatons. I had been watching a lot of Chernobyl documentaries and also a film called Threads, so a small part of me was quite excited when they asked for £30k because the narrative locked in quite well. For that reason it was sure to be a hit - take that, man!”

“We used to play the riff in sound check just because it sounded like AC/DC and we even played it as one of the walk-on songs on Soccer AM when we were on there. When we play it live it goes on for like fifteen minutes!”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Pooneh Ghana

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.