Listen: Bryony Jarman-Pinto - 'All About Life'

Bryony Jarman-Pinto has shared her powerful new single 'All About Life'.

The jazz-leaning vocalist is now based in London, and her connections with the capital's DIY underground have allowed her to further her own voice.

Linking with Tru Thoughts after a series of phenomenal live shows, Bryony will release her debut album 'Cage And Aviary' on August 16th.

New song 'All About My Life' leads the way, a sharply defined mission statement of sorts that urges: "Step up here and show your mind..."

Aiming to inject positive energy into the world around her, 'All About My Life' is an ultra-rhythmic soulful bumper complete with Herbie Hancock synths.

"There was a lot of negative news about immigration and tension in society," she explains "I’d say I wrote it to reassure myself."

Tune in now.

Bryony Jarman-Pinto will host an album launch party next Thursday (July 25th) at NT’s in London.

