Listen: Brooke Candy - 'XXXTC' (feat. Charli XCX & Maliibu Miitch)

Brooke Candy has shared her towering new single 'XXXTC'.

The multi-disciplinary pop focal point is gearing up for his boldest project yet, fresh from inking a deal with Sega Bodega’s NUXXE label.

Debut album 'SEXORCISM' will land later this year, matching glossy production to club tropes and a hyper-futuristic stance on pop potential.

New single 'XXXTC' is as bold as they come, a stellar slice of blistering alt-pop energy that features pop queen Charli XCX.

Also boasting guest bars from East Coast rapper of the moment Maliibu Miitch, it's very much Brooke Candy's vision and execution.

Stylish and unmissable, you can check out 'XXXTC' below.

