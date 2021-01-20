Listen: Brixton Alley - 'Happy Things'

Brixton Alley have shared their new single 'Happy Things' - tune in now.

The Melbourne band's precocious alt-pop sound is irresistible, and their EP '303' only underlines that.

New single 'Happy Things' is online now, and it finds Brixton Alley attempting to face out of the darkness, and towards the light.

A song about being parted from your loved ones, it revels in the ability to keep those relationships alive.

Say the band...

"'Happy Things' - as with the rest of the EP - was written during COVID lockdown. The song is about a relationship with someone you love being with and missing them and wanting to create new memories with them, so you sit down and put on a happy show on Netflix, or whatever, to keep your happy memories going until you can see them next."

"It might sound trivial, but we think it’s something that’s become really apparent to us over the last year - how much you take for granted being able to see the people you love, and those little happy things that remind you of them are more important than ever before."

Tune in now.

