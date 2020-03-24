Listen: Bright Eyes - 'Persona Non Grata'

Bright Eyes have shared new single 'Persona Non Grata'.

The group confirmed their reformation earlier this year, sketching out a number of live shows.

Scheduled to play End Of The Road in September, the band have now shared their first blast of new music in a decade.

'Persona Non Grata' is a typically graceful slice of Bright Eyes, with Conor Oberst's inimitable vocal front and centre.

A beautiful piece of songwriting delivered at exactly the right moment, it comes with a full statement from the group, offering solidarity with isolating fans.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Shawn Brackbill

