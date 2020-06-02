Listen: Brad Stank - 'She Was A Tease'

Brad Stank drops final single ahead of new album ‘Kinky Om’.

‘She Was A Tease’ is a generous dip into the possibilities of Brad Stank’s debut album ‘Kinky Om’, featuring saxophone from elusive King Krule collaborator Gal Go.

Citing influences from D’Angelo to Indian monk Paramahansa Yogananda, Stank’s music travels beyond the realm of bedroom pop into something more spiritual in this soothing track.

‘She Was A Tease’ is sun-soaked and rich in meditative, jazzy layers. Steady success with shows supporting Clairo, Gus Dapperton and the Orielles was abruptly halted for the Scouser last year, following the loss of friends and former bandmates Her’s in a car crash while on tour in the US last year.

He now classified 2019 as a ‘non-year’, but has spent time in the studio with Her’s producer Saam Jafarzadeh working on a debut of sultry, often sombre tracks with influences ranging from psych and jazz.

Check out 'She Was A Tease' below.

'Kinky Om' will be released by Heist or Hit on June 5th.

Words: Shannon McDonagh

Photo Credit: Kieran Riddiough

