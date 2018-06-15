Listen: Boniface - 'Dear Megan'

Rising Canadian songwriter Boniface has shared new single 'Dear Megan'.

The alt-pop talent has confirmed plans for a one off London show, hitting Hoxton Square Bar & Kitchen on November 6th.

To coincide with this Boniface has shared a brand new song, with the rousing 'Dear Megan' set to be come a firm fan favourite.

Sparkling alt-pop with a knockout chorus, it seemingly written just after Boniface moved away from his parents, overwhelming by independence and possibility.

He explains: “This one is special for me. I wrote it when I had just moved out of my parents’ house and I was feeling so overwhelmed and a little bit reckless. It was the middle of summer and I was happy but also filled with a lot of anxiety and it helped to go out and be surrounded by people.”

“I was nervous and excited and trying to channel it all into my writing. I think that’s what the song is about really, being overwhelmed by the future but embracing the moment. Really believing in it.”

Tune in now.

