Listen: Bon Iver Shares New Songs 'Hey, Ma' and 'U (Man Like)'

Bon Iver has shared new tracks 'Hey, Ma' and 'U (Man Like)' - tune in now.

Justin Vernon took his project to London over the weekend, closing All Points East in Victoria Park with a stirring performance.

As fans left he played two brand new songs over the speakers, and these have now been officially released.

'Hey, Ma' and 'U (Man Like)' feature a vast rotating ensemble of musicians, including Bruce Hornsby, Moses Sumney, Jenn Wasner, Elsa Jensen, Psymun, Phil Cook, the Brooklyn Youth Chorus, and others.

He comments: "This project began with a single person, but throughout the last 11 years, the identity of Bon Iver has bloomed and can only be defined by the faces in the ever growing family we are."

Alongside this Bon Iver will play a number of Stateside shows, and the performance set up will reflect the community that has arisen around the project.

As a result, Jenn Wasner - of Wye Oak and Flock of Dimes - will join Justin Vernon, Sean Carey, Matthew McCaughan, Michael Lewis, and Andrew Fitzpatrick to form the Bon Iver live band.

Support will come from Feist, Indigo Girls, Sharon Van Etten, and Yo La Tengo at selected shows.

'Hey, Ma'



Produced by Chris Messina, Brad Cook, Justin Vernon, BJ Burton

Engineered by Zach Hanson, Chris Messina, Andrew Sarlo, BJ Burton

Mixed by Zach Hanson, Chris Messina, BJ Burton

Recorded at April Base + Sonic Ranch

Musicians: Ben Lester - CP-70 Electric Piano Psymun - Sampling Justin Vernon - Matrix 6, Guitar Brian Moen – Drums Jenn Wasner - Voice, Guitar Jake Luppen - Guitar Buddy Ross - Synth Rob Moose - Violin, Viola, String Arrangement, Worm Crew Arrangement, Conductor Brad Cook - Basses Worm Crew - Horns

Writers: Justin Vernon, Brad Cook, BJ Burton

Video: Created/Produced/Directed by Aaron Anderson and Eric Timothy Carlson

Artwork by Aaron Anderson and Eric Timothy Carlson

Home videos provided by The Vernon Family

- - -

'U (Man Like)'

Produced by Chris Messina, Brad Cook, Justin Vernon Engineered by Zach Hanson, Chris Messina, Wayne Pooley

Mixed by Zach Hanson, Chris Messina

Recorded at April Base + Sonic Ranch

Musicians: Justin Vernon - Bass, Voice Bruce Hornsby - Piano, Voice Phil Cook - Piano and B3, Voice Elsa Jensen - Voice Moses Sumney - Voice Jenn Wasner - Voice Rob Moose - Violin, Viola, Octave Viola, String Arrangement, Worm Crew Arrangement Worm Crew - Horns Brooklyn Youth Chorus + Bryce Dessner – Choral

Writers: Justin Vernon, Bruce Hornsby, Naeem Hanks, Chris Messina

Video: Created/Produced/Directed by Aaron Anderson and Eric Timothy Carlson

Artwork by Aaron Anderson and Eric Timothy Carlson

