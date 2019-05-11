Listen: Bombay Bicycle Club - 'I Can Hardly Speak'

Bombay Bicycle Club have shared their new single 'I Can Hardly Speak' - tune in now.

The band's new album 'Everything Else Has Gone Wrong' lands on January 17th, accompanied by a hectic period of touring.

Matching in-store slots against headline dates, the tour culminates in two nights at London's Alexandra Palace on February 7th and 8th.

New single 'I Can Hardly Speak' is online now, a brisk return that leans on Jack Steadman's evocatively soulful vocal.

Mature but fresh-sounding, 'I Can Hardly Speak' feels like an instant classic - tune in now.

'Everything Else Has Gone Wrong' will be released on January 17th.

