Listen: Bodywash - 'Eye To Eye'

Montreal's Bodywash have shared their beautiful new single 'Eye To Eye' - tune in now.

The project hinges on the relationship between Chris Steward and Rosie Long Decter, who started jamming while students at McGill University in Montreal.

Gathering like-minds around them, the band have gone back into the studio, pushing their shoegaze sound to fresh levels.

New single 'Eye To Eye' is a gorgeous return, from its swooping guitar lines to those towering, cliff-face vocals.

An imposing offering, it affords Bodywash plenty of space to explore. The band's Chris Steward explains:

"Eye To Eye was conceived on a rainy September night back in 2017. When there’s a particular emotion I need to convey in song form, I’ll often stay in the same place, both mentally and physically, until that emotion hits a kind of saturation point. In the case of 'Eye To Eye', I think nearly the entire song was recorded in demo form that night."

"The song draws upon the idea that reciprocity governs all our interactions with the external world. Reciprocity is the lifeblood of all human relationships, whether romantic, platonic or somewhere in-between; 'Eye To Eye' expresses what happens when that understanding is thrown off balance. I wanted it to feel like layers of synths and guitars woven in concentric circles, like a centre that can’t hold itself."

Out now on Luminelle Recordings, you can check out 'Eye To Eye' below.

