Listen: BLVFF - 'Want For Nothing'

BLVFF make indie rock with a touch of darkness.

The Coventry based three-piece are cult favourites across the Midlands, with a touch of venom to their sound.

Reminiscent of Royal Blood or perhaps a heavier Interpol, the gothic sweep to their songwriting is set against a crunching immediacy.

New single 'Want For Nothing' makes good on the early hype, with BLVFF adding definition to their sound.

It's a killer single, one with a swaggering chorus and a finely wrought verse, emblematic of a group moving with confidence.

Tune in now.

