Listen: Blu DeTiger - 'Mad Love' (The Knocks Club Edit)

Blu DeTiger is difficult to miss.

A statuesque 5'10", she trailed her signature royal-blue-sparkly Fender bass across New York, moving from her studies to after hours shows.

Currently enrolled at NYU's Clive Davis Institute, the bass player is being taught by some of the finest musicians in the world.

Working as a member of the rock group Kitten, Blu DeTiger is also pursuing her own ideas as a solo artist.

New single 'Mad Love' is a sparkling return, one that exudes raw creativity and also Blu's inherent sense of fun.

The Knocks have stepped in to supply a new club edit, adding another sense of energy to 'Mad Love'.

Airing for the first time on Clash, it's just right for this sunny Friday, a real gateway to the weekend. The Knocks explain:

"This song is a special one to us so we didn't wanna change the plot too much, we just wanted to make it a little more friendly for da club! The energy on this one is bananas we just wanted to elevate and accentuate."

Photo Credit: Rachel Cabitt

