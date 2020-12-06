Listen: Blooms - 'Bare Bones'

Irish artist Blooms has shared her beautifully etched new single 'Bare Bones'.

Making her bow in 2014 the songwriter has built a singular catalogue, with her web-like sound utilising a restrained electronic palette.

New single 'Bare Bones' is online now, and it's a warm return, offering minimalist future pop that lives out its title.

Spartan, carefully constructed, the single is driven forward by that gorgeous vocal, and the tender lyric.

She explains: "'Bare Bones' is about the burden of dishonesty. The embarrassing predicament of being let down while everyone watches. All the while, you're merely asking for some respect. I know you're about to break me, but can you at least do it to my face?"

Tune in now.

