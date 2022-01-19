Listen: Black Country, New Road - 'Snow Globes'

Black Country, New Road have shared beautiful new song 'Snow Globes'.

The song was first aired during live shows in 2020, and has grown in an amorphous fashion to occupy its current space.

A languid moment on new album 'Ants From Up There', 'Snow Globes' is one of the most explicitly beautiful tracks the group have yet put their name to.

Expressing grand ideas within a defined aesthetic, 'Snow Globes' comes as the temperatures begin to dip once more.

Frontman Isaac Wood’s tremulous vocal leads the way, with the song building from Impressionist guitar lines into something emotive and profound.

Speaking on the single, drummer Charlie Wayne says...

"'Snow Globes' was one of the songs which had existed before we wrote the majority of the songs on 'Ants From Up There'. Though it’s a pretty good representation of the musical world we wanted to explore on the album at large. Rather than writing a song with a number of distinct sections we wanted to see what we could do with one continuous riff. It was a real exploration in trying to create something maximalist whilst limiting ourselves with minimal musical choices."

"Because the melodic instruments are all playing the riff in unison, Snow Globes left the drums with an interesting opportunity. The drums don’t sit separately from the rest of the band on 'Snow Globes', but we wanted to use them in a way that we hadn’t in the past. The initial idea was to feel like the drums were recorded for a completely separate track. They were meant to be totally arrhythmic and just sort of bubble below the surface - like at the end of White Ferrari. As the song progressed the drums still occupy a slightly different sound world, but because the rest of the band is playing in such a syncopated style, the drums were given a space to disregard rhythm and be completely expressive."

Photo Credit: Rosie Foster

