Listen: Black Country, New Road - 'Athen's, France'

It's all happening quickly for Black Country, New Road.

The six piece formed from the ashes of an old project in the summer of 2018, a six-piece loosely coagulating on Cambridge.

Playing shows at London's vital Brixton Windmill venue, producer Dan Carey caught them playing a support slot elsewhere in the capital.

Bewitched, he immediately got them to travel to his Streatham studio, to work on fresh material for the ongoing Speedy Wunderground singles series.

New release 'Athen's, France' is remarkably original, making incisions on post-punk while adding countless fresh ideas.

Pierre Hall puts it best: "Every song twisted and turned in ways you didn’t expect, and lyrically, Isaac had this whole The Fall meets (William) Burroughs cut-ups thing going on, the lyrics seemed to tumble out of him – but they were clever and acerbic in equal measure. It was captivating to watch."

A song that rarely strays towards the obvious, 'Athen's, France' is a bold opening gambit from Black Country, New Road.

Tune in now.

