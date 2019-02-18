Listen: Big Zuu - 'Say No'

West London rapper Big Zuu has shared his new single 'Say No' - tune in now.

The MC is rooted in grime but embraces fresh influences, first coming to prominence as part of the MTP Crew alongside AJ Tracey, Ets and Sketch.

Currently working on his next project, Big Zuu will release his new four-track EP 'We Will Walk' in May.

The rapper opens his account with uplifting new track 'Say No', a salute to dogged determination that affirms "you can make it on your own".

He comments: "'Say No' is my first release this year and it’s an intro to the kind of vibe I’m trying to bring with my music overall..."

Big Zuu adds: "Filled with motivation and reminders that we can make it on our own by believing in our powers, ‘Don’t let em say no’ perfectly captures the message of not taking no for an answer when it comes to your dreams and that you CAN make a change no matter where you come from."

Tune in now.

