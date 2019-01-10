Listen: Big Thief - 'Forgotten Eyes'

Big Thief have shared their emphatic new song 'Forgotten Eyes' - tune in now.

The American group are on incredible form this year, with their album 'U.F.O.F.' rightly receiving incredible acclaim.

New record 'Two Hands' follows hot on its heels, and it seems to live up to the band's exacting standards.

Out on October 11th via 4AD, the final preview from the album comes in the form of new song 'Forgotten Eyes'.

Lyrically bewitching, it opens: "Forgotten eyes are the ones which we lose / Forgotten hands are the ones which we choose..."

Before ending with that mantra: "Forgotten tongue is the language of love..."

A sterling band performance, you can check out 'Forgotten Eyes' below.

'Two Hands' will be released on October 11th.

Photo Credit: Dustin Condren

