Listen: Bengal Lancers - 'Morning Light'

A hymn to escapism...
Robin Murray
News
29 · 10 · 2020

Robin Murray /
News
/ / 29 · 10 · 2020
0

Bengal Lancers want to turn back the clock with new single 'Morning Light'.

Lyrically, the song finds the London group harking back to those youthful nights of not-so-innocent endeavour, and wondering what has changed.

A real hymn to escapism that feels totally right for this dystopian year, 'Morning Light' is a synth-laden indie pop burst of energy.

It's a mature slice of songwriting, though, with shades of The National in its galloping race to the finish.

Say the band...

"'Morning Light' is nostalgia at its finest - harking back to those first nights of our early 20s, before Uber took over, when the only real concern was trying to find a night bus to get you home after a big night out."

"It’s about nights that you barely remember and some you’d probably want to forget. It’s that wonderful moment where you don’t have any real worries. It’s a fan favourite at our live shows and we’re happy to bring it to life in this recording."

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

 

Bengal Lancers
-

Follow Clash:

Read this next