Listen: Bengal Lancers - 'Morning Light'

Bengal Lancers want to turn back the clock with new single 'Morning Light'.

Lyrically, the song finds the London group harking back to those youthful nights of not-so-innocent endeavour, and wondering what has changed.

A real hymn to escapism that feels totally right for this dystopian year, 'Morning Light' is a synth-laden indie pop burst of energy.

It's a mature slice of songwriting, though, with shades of The National in its galloping race to the finish.

Say the band...

"'Morning Light' is nostalgia at its finest - harking back to those first nights of our early 20s, before Uber took over, when the only real concern was trying to find a night bus to get you home after a big night out."

"It’s about nights that you barely remember and some you’d probably want to forget. It’s that wonderful moment where you don’t have any real worries. It’s a fan favourite at our live shows and we’re happy to bring it to life in this recording."

Tune in now.