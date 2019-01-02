Listen: Bayonne - 'Same'

Bayonne has shared his dreamy, drifting new song 'Same' - tune in now.

The songwriter's new album 'Drastic Measures' will be released on February 22nd, a lovely, pastoral, Spring-like record.

A handful of previews are already online, with new song 'Same' set to be the latest insight fans get before the full LP drops.

It's a lovely, lilting composition, softly shades tones and endearing lyricism, constantly evolving yet always open, engrossing.

Speaking about the track, Bayonne said:

"'Same' is a song mostly about the craft of making music and the experience involved with it. It's about progressing as an artist and the struggle to move forward to try new things and not stay the 'same'. I basically was writing it as I was going along to capture the raw feelings and insecurities that can occur when writing music."

"The lyrics 'I think in the morning / I'm willing to proceed' and 'I can’t pick a lane for many more melodies' communicate the frustrations with procrastination and indecisiveness that I was battling, creatively, at the time.”

Tune in now.

Catch Bayonne at the following shows:

March

17 Leeds Oporto

18 Brighton The Hope & Ruin

19 Manchester Yes, Basement

20 London Moth Club

21 Bristol The Louisiana

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.