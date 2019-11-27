Listen: Bavé - 'I'm Here Now'

Reclusive R&B songwriter Bavé has shared his new single 'I'm Here Now'.

The rising Swedish artist made a deep impact earlier in the year, releasing his striking debut single to widespread acclaim.

Continuing this creative surge, new release 'I'm Here Now' paints a little colour into the mystery.

Fluttering electronics are interwoven around his striking voice, while the lyrics touch on matters sensual.

Reference points could include those early Weeknd mixtapes, but there's also a touch of vivid Scandi-pop in his aural explorations.

Definitely one to watch, Bavé puts it best when he sings: "Bend your mind / In search for something new..."

Tune in now.

