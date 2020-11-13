Listen: Barry Can't Swim - 'Some Day I Will' (feat. Hawi)

Scottish producer Barry Can't Swim links with Hawi on new single 'Some Day I Will'.

The producer has a riveting ability to mould and re-shape complex rhythmic patterns, distilling a broad array of ideas into something potent and direct.

New single 'Some Day I Will' has this powerful kinetic energy, but there's also a beatific air, a kind of relaxed, almost Balearic feel.

There's a transportive quality to the single, one that is amplified by the gorgeous vocal supplied by Hawi.

The singer discusses this passing year of restrictions and limitations, and finds a path through inspired by her war-torn homeland of Oromia.

Tune in now.

