Listen: BADBADNOTGOOD x Little Dragon - 'Tried'

BADBADNOTGOOD and Little Dragon combine on new cut 'Tried' - tune in now.

The Canadian jazz group have a fondness for collaboration, with their wide-open sense of creativity allowing plenty of different voices into the fold.

Even taking this into account, though, the group's hip-hop leaning jazz-skronk makes - on the surface at least - strange bedfellows with Little Dragon's pristine pop.

New single 'Tried' though is exceptionally, a unique meeting of minds that effortlessly blends BADBADNOTGOOD's rhythmic swing to Yukimi Nagano's wonderful vocal.

BADBADNOTGOOD explain: “We've all been big fans of Little Dragon for years, and had a chance to play some shows and hang out with them recently, which led to this collaboration. They're a truly captivating and unique group of musicians, and we're really excited to share this song with them and hope to work together again in the future!”

For their part, Little Dragon had this to say: "We first met BADBADNOTGOOD at SXSW several years ago and were struck by their raw sweaty energy. We got really excited when they sent us an instrumental idea, it had a beautiful fragile mood that felt reminiscent of a classic but still new."

Tune in now.

