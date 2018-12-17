Listen: Babeheaven - 'God Sent The Baby'

Babeheaven have shared their forceful yet subtle new song 'God Sent The Baby' - tune in now.

The West London group's debut mixtape 'Suspended Animation' is coming soon, with a short UK tour planned.

New song 'God Sent The Baby' is online now, and it's a vivid return, one that underlines their incredible breadth.

Another preview from 'Suspended Animation', the opaque production seems to allow the vocal to ring out with fresh intensity.

A track that epitomises their complex yet vivid musicality, it's another reason to make time for that incoming mixtape.

Tune in now.

Catch Babeheaven at the following shows:

October

23 Manchester Deaf Insitute

24 Glasgow King Tuts

26 Leeds Hyde Park Book Club

27 Bristol Exchange

30 London Islington Assembly Hall

