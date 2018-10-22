Listen: Babeheaven - 'Fresh Faced' 

Babeheaven are seriously hitting their stride.

The West Londoners have just announced a headline UK tour – set for early next year – and dropped a delicately intimate new track from their forthcoming EP.

‘Fresh Faced’ begins with an atmospheric trip-hop intro, and when front-woman Nancy Anderson’s open, crystalline vocals emerge, they’re joined by shimmering surf guitar, adding to the track’s dreamlike ambiance.

Midway through the track takes an unexpected – in a good way – euphorically clubby turn – which speaks to the versatility of the band and the wide range of influences they draw from their West London roots by the Westway. It’s an important part of the city, linked to everything from Notting Hill Carnival and reggae, The Clash and The Slits, to Lily Allen to Jungle and Blur.

‘Fresh Faced’ is a deeply personal song too, says Nancy: "It’s my take on a relationship, be it with a family member or a partner. There are moments when you have clarity and perspective on a relationship, but there are also times when you become weighed down and confused.

“Being with someone and carrying their emotions can be exhausting. There is also relief in offloading onto someone but possibly doing the same thing to them."

Tune in now to hear for yourself.

Catch Babeheaven at the following shows:

February

11 Bristol Bristol Exchange

12 London Jazz Café

13 Manchester Deaf Institute

15 Glasgow King Tuts

16 Leeds Brudenell Social Club

