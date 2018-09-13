Listen: Avril Lavigne - 'Head Above Water'

Avril Lavigne has shared new single 'Head Above Water' - tune in now.

The singer shared a highly personal note with fans last week, detailing her ongoing struggle with Lyme Disease.

Extremely debilitating, the disease necessitated her removal from the public eye, as she focussed on her mental and physical well-being.

Now Avril Lavigne has released new single 'Head Above Water', her first new release in just over five years.

She explains: “One night, I thought I was dying, and I had accepted that I was going to die. My mom laid with me in bed and held me. I felt like I was drowning. Under my breath, I prayed ‘God, please help to keep my head above the water.’ In that moment, the song writing of this album began. It was like I tapped into something. It was a very spiritual experience. Lyrics flooded through me from that point on...”

Now, we've never been 100% behind Avril Lavigne's music, but we can't help but be touched by the way she's approached what must be an enormously challenging situation.

So if - like us - you're interested in the human angle, then by all means check out 'Head Above Water' below.

