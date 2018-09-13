Listen: Au/Ra - 'Emoji'

Rising pop auteur Au/Ra has shared striking new single 'Emoji'.

The newcomer recently sold out London's Camden Assembly, before playing a stellar show at G.A.Y. in Soho.

Born in Ibiza and frequently working from Los Angeles, her globe-trotting sound is imbued with real ambition, a fluoro-soaked sense of digital pop.

New single 'Emoji' is about the impact of technology on relationships, the ability to hide behind messaging, and stop someone seeing who you are.

She says: “Sometimes it’s easier and safer to stay living in a fantasy than face reality. Emoji to me, is about an online relationship/friendship where someone is afraid to show the other person who they really are – in fear of disappointing them and ruining the illusion. Or vice versa, where someone is afraid to find out who the other person is.”

“It’s a lighthearted titled paired with a dark underlying message about today’s complicated world of texting and online communication.”

A sign of Au/Ra's growing confidence, 'Emoji' is a real smash. Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.