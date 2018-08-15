Listen: audiobooks - 'Mother Hen'

Rising psych partnership audiobooks have shared new song 'Mother Hen' - tune in now.

The project made their debut earlier in the year, uniting 21 year old art student with Evangeline Ling and top of the range sound engineer David Wrench.

Bumping into one another at a party, they exchanged details and audiobooks was born within hours.

Debut album 'Now! (in a minute)' is incoming, with audiobooks sharing their fresh collaboration 'Mother Hen'.

The duo explain: “We wrote and recorded this on the second day we hung out. Evangeline was so excited to do more work that she travelled across London in her Batman pyjamas so as not to waste any time.”

Working on instinct, 'Mother Hen' is an extra-dimensional pop song, a piece of music both immediately beguiling and hopelessly strange.

Tune in now.

audiobooks will release their new album 'Now! (in a minute)' on November 2nd.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.