Listen: Arin Ray Shares New EP 'Phases II'

Arin Ray has shared his new five track EP 'Phases II'.

The 24 year old performer broke out with his debut album 'Platinum Fire', boosting his profile with some high quality co-writes.

Returning to solo duties, Arin finds renewed focus with a fresh but wide-ranging collection of songs.

Out now, 'Phases II' features his Kehlani collaboration 'Change' and the all-out bumper 'The Get Down'.

Landing as he supports Ari Lennox on her European tour - including three long-since sold out London dates - it's the perfect primer for a new R&B king.

Tune in now.

