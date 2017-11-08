Listen: Architects Share Piano Version Of 'Doomsday'

Architects have shared an entirely re-worked version of their song 'Doomsday'.

The band fought back from tragedy to play London's Alexandra Palace earlier in the year, an emotional, transcendent, and completely packed headline show.

New album ‘All Our Gods Have Abandoned Us’ is still resonating, a complex work that ranks among the best heavy albums of the past 12 months.

Re-working album cut 'Doomsday', this piano-centric arrangement is simple, sparse, and really rather beautiful.

The emptiness is chilling, with Architects' Sam Carter turning in a rather special vocal performance.

Tune in now.

