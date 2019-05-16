Listen: Aquilo - 'Just Asking'

After two years away, Aquilo are back.

The duo declared their return with the release of melancholy pop single ‘Sober’.

Delivering heartfelt lyrics overlaid by soothing anodyne vocals, like their previous work, Aquilo prove they are still able to create emotive music that blends electronic textures with a personal touch.

Out now, new song ‘Just Asking’ showcases what makes Aquilo so distinct, the single basks in delicate strings and yearning statements. It’s phenomenally captivating.

Melodramatic and immersive, the single release is set to be a part of the artists’ EP, 'Sober', which has been confirmed to land on June 3rd.

Listen to it below.

Catch Aquilo's new EP 'Sober' on June 3rd.

Words: Zoya Raza-Sheikh

