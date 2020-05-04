Listen: A.O. Gerber - 'All I've Known'

A.O. Gerber has shared new single ‘All I’ve Known’, the second single from her incoming debut album.

The LA based songwriter entrances on her new song; gentle and fragile musicality, veiled in suggestive atmosphere.

Her beautiful vocals provide the perfect narration, guiding you through the contours of her sound. It becomes more and more alien in sound as time goes on, introducing flickers of synth that lead into an anthemic climax.

Of the new track Gerber explains:

“This was the first song that I started working on for the record. It’s also probably the one that transformed the most from what it was in my head to what it ended up being, and because I worked on it for almost three years, has the most different lives over that time. I learned a lot through the process. It set the tone for the whole record.”

Tune in now.

A.O. Gerber will release her debut album ‘Another Place To Need’ is out May 22nd.

Words: Matthew Pywell

Photo Credit: Nico Bernal

