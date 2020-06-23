Listen: Anz Shares Colossal Summer Mix

Manchester producer Anz has shared a huge summer mix.

The DJ's long-standing NTS show is one of our favourites, with her eclectic tastes pursuing the cutting edge of club flavours.

The 'Invitation To Dance' EP landed last year, supplying 2019 with some of its most refined dancefloor heaters.

This new all-production mix is Anz at her best, a 90 minute scorcher riddled with imagination.

"Tracks and sketches from the last few months," she says, the mix is "built through turbulence and forged in feeling..."

Check it out now.

