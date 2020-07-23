Listen: Another Sky - 'All Ends'

Another Sky emerge from a dark place on new single 'All Ends'.

The band's debut album 'I Slept On The Floor' lands on August 7th, and it follows those seismic, cataclysmic live shows.

Edging Explosions In The Sky style post-rock soundscapes towards pop melodies, their surging songwriting exists in a realm of its own.

New single 'All Ends' is more evidence of this, rooted in the taut introspection of Catrin Vincent's vocal.

She comments: “We wrote 'All Ends' in a dark place. As a kid, I was bullied, so I moved to London to try and prove everyone wrong. In London, I saw a mural on a wall that said “we are only individuals in the context of each other” and realised my whole worldview had to change.”

'I Slept On The Floor' will be released on August 7th.

Photo Credit: Parri Thomas

