Listen: Annie Hart - 'Longing To Care Less'

Annie Hart has shared her beautifully etched new single 'Longing To Care Less'.

Perhaps best known for her role in Au Revoir Simone, Annie Hart returns to solo duties for an incoming full length album.

Out shortly, 'A Softer Offering' matches her minimalist synth pop palette to a slightly more raw, DIY aesthetic.

New single 'Longing To Care Less' was prompted by the climate crisis, and by the unavoidable avalanche of scientific evidence all around us.

The single aired via Oxfam, and it's a potent demonstration of the appalling catastrophe that could unfold across the planet unless we achieve significant societal change.

Annie Hart explains...

"I was afraid to make this video because I didn’t want to trivialise the enormous systematic shifts in legislation and government action we need in order to tackle climate change. We need people to make the government make change. We need to realise excess consumption doesn't make us happy and we aren't entitled to recklessly use the resources of the future. But I don’t believe we can ever make those shifts without altering our mass culture. And the way to change culture is to shift people’s everyday focus."

"I don't know how to make a huge shift in society, but making a video to add to the fabric of the conversation is one tiny way to get people's attention off whatever people are doing on YouTube and onto actually helping the environment. I am trying to inspire people who care to make that next step and contact their elected officials and consume less."

"I know nothing will happen unless we all try. This is my try."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Sebastian Kim

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.