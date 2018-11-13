Listen: Angelo De Augustine - 'Tomb'

Angelo De Augustine has shared his profound, moving new song 'Tomb' - tune in now.

The songwriter is set to release his new album 'Tomb' in the opening weeks of 2019, following sessions with producer Thomas Bartlett.

Set to be released on Asthmatic Kitty, it's a record full of barely restrained emotion, and unexpected musical flourishes.

The title song is online now, and it features Angelo experimenting with a Spanish instrument called the Bandurria.

He explains: "I was on a day trip in a town called Ojai and went into a second hand music shop out of curiosity. Hanging on the wall was a peculiar stringed instrument that I had never seen before."

"I asked if I could view it up close and was told that it was called a Bandurria; a 16th century chordophone from Spain. I immediately bought it and tucked it away, thinking that some day I might compose a song on it. When I was writing the album I reached for it a few times, and this was one of those times."

Beautifully composed, 'Tomb' resonates with a longing for the past, seeking out traditions while establishing its own identity.

Tune in now.

