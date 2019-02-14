Listen: Allah Las - 'Polar Onion'

West Coast jangle pop heroes Allah Las have shared their new track 'Polar Onion'.

The band's new album - their fourth to date - lands later this year, with 'Lahs' said to reflect their travels.

'Polar Onion' may not be inspired by Arctic voyaging but it's certainly a cool, crisp number, with Allah Lahs deepening their lyrical approach.

Pitting their sun-kissed guitar pop against a faint sweep of paranoia, it finds the group locating fresh space to utilise.

The band's Miles Michaud explains...

"'Polar Onion' talks about the creeping paranoia that comes along with creating something that is inevitably valued based on the opinions of others..."

Tune in now.

Catch Allah Las at the following shows:

September

27 Leeds Brudenell Social Club

28 Manchester Gorilla SOLD OUT

30 Bristol Thekla

October

2 London EartH

