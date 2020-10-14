Listen: All Things Blue - 'Legend Of Chav'

All Things Blue have shared their new single 'Legend Of Chav'.

The song dips into the roots of the Los Angeles project, which hinges on the friendship between India and Jon.

Soon after they first met - many years ago, in fact - the pair started working on the track, which is "extra fun to play inebriated".

A new slice of woozy dream pop, the speckled indie elements are infused with the glacial beauty of India's vocal.

She comments...

"I actually wrote the lyrics for 'Chav' when I was about 16 after I read a story about Marie Laveau: a midwife and Voodoo practitioner from New Orleans."

"As for the name, our old drummer Justin Chavez cruised by the studio so we had him lay down some drumzzz and I told him he had to name the track, hence Legend of Chav. Though I had to trick Jon into recording the tune, I think we both agree now that it would've felt wrong not to include Chav on our debut, if nothing else, because it's extra fun to play inebriated."

All Things Blue will release new single 'Legend Of Chav' on December 11th.

Photo Credit: Shabnam Ferdowsi

