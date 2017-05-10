Listen: Alice Kristiansen - 'Weightless'

New York riser Alice Kristiansen began by placing her music online, putting it out into the world to see who was listening.

As it turns out, cinema icon Ashton Kutcher was seeking her out, and began posting about her music on social media.

Swiftly going viral, Alice's music matches a slight lo-fi feel to fractured R&B, all delivered in a perfect pop package.

New single 'Weightless' is online now, and it's a dose of nimble pop that deals with love's first flowering.

Speaking on the motivations behind the track, Kristiansen states:

“The song was inspired by my youth in suburbia and the magic that surrounded cool summer evenings with nothing to do. Life seems to get heavier, and a bit darker, but there are still nights where fifteen doesn’t feel so far away for a little while.”

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.