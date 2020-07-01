Listen: Algiers - 'We Can't Be Found'

Algiers have shared their seismic new song 'We Can't Be Found' - tune in now.

The band's new album 'There Is No Year' hits home on January 17th, a politicised and urgent message from the group.

A project that never repeats itself, Algiers have transcended themselves once more, supplying feverish new ideas in the process.

New song 'We Can't Be Found' is out now, with its dub inflections helping to twist and bend the rhythmic chassis still further.

Ian Cone directs the video, with the visuals references German Expressionist cinema.

“I always feel the most successful music videos are the ones that are reflective and convey the mood of the song to the listener over everything else,” says guitarist Lee Tesche.

“In this instance, we collaborated with the artist Lloyd Benjamin, trying to frame some of his sculpture work in a more abstracted way, referencing the urban dystopian cityscapes found in the German expressionist films of the 1930s. The result aspires to be somewhere in between the unsettling work of Darius Khondji and the set design of The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari or Fritz Lang's Metropolis.”

Tune in now.

Catch Algiers at London's Village Underground on February 5th.

