Listen: Alex Starling - 'We Lie To Ourselves'

Alex Starling is forging a new musical path.

Having been an integral part of North London synth-pop group Ou Est Le Swimming Pool - before the sad, untimely death of their lead singer, Charlie Haddon in 2010 - he formed The Ghosts, spectres of ethereal synth-pop, and toured the world.

Now, though, he’s back with a whole new approach. His debut solo single ‘We Lie To Ourselves’, produced and mixed by Tim Bran (who’s worked with the likes of Aurora, London Grammar), is a departure from the synth-led sounds of his previous work.

There’s a distinctively organic, analogue feel to the song, sampling fluttering birdsong and featuring clear cut vocals above the mix.

Driving, rolling percussion powers the track forward, and is joined by twinkling, sparkling keys, but there’s also a nod to his past in that pulsing,synth bassline.

“The song is about superstitions,” explains Alex. “And looking for signs to help convince yourself a relationship is going well.”

Check it out now.

