Listen: AJ Tracey Jumps On Baauer's '3AM'

AJ Tracey has jumped on Baauer's new single '3AM'.

The pair linked in Los Angeles last year, finding common ground and a shared appetite for getting work done.

New single '3AM' matches tilted funky house to fiery bashment energy, with the arena-filling production pushing AJ to the next level.

Spraying on top of Baauer's production, '3AM' finds AJ Tracey reacting to something different, subtly shifting his style while retaining that London core.

Baauer states: “AJ and I first got in the studio in New York in early 2017. We both work quickly so managed to sketch out five records - but all of em just one verse and chorus long. We’ve been meeting up to work on em from time to time whenever we’re in each other’s city.”

“'3AM' was the song that felt most like the Summer to us so this is coming out first. Summer records are always geared for the sunshine but this one’s got a heavy atmosphere to it: it suits the night time. A vibe for driving around to.”

Tune in now.

