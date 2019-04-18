Listen: Advance Base Tackles Magnetic Fields Classic

When Owen Ashworth called time on his much-loved DIY project Casiotone for the Painfully Alone it wasn't to dismiss music entirely, but to open a fresh chapter.

Suffering from hearing problems, he began to make quieter music, resulting in last year's adorable full length 'Animal Companionship'.

An ode to the emotional pleasures owning a pet can bring, it was released under Ashworth's new name Advance Base.

Out now, the record will be followed by a full UK tour - find the dates here - and the re-release of an unusual covers project.

A doff of the cap from one underground legend to another, 'Tomorrow's Home Today' is a collection of Magnetic Fields covers.

Previously only available physically on limited edition cassette, the EP has now gained a remastered and repackaged CD instalment.

We're able to share the Advance Base take on 'Either You Don't Love Me Or I Don't Love You', all blurred keys and that heartfelt vocal.

A tender but forthright performance, you can check it out below.

